Artificial intelligence to help humans, can’t replace them, says expert

Chandigarh, September 16

Dr Tejinder Kaur, principal, Army Institute of Law, Mohali, in her inaugural address of the national seminar on “Prospects of Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence: Issue and Challenges” on Saturday talked about the importance and need of artificial intelligence and stated how it worked as “being complementary to mankind and not as its replacement”.

Dr KP Singh, former DGP, Haryana, stressed on how artificial intelligence was part of “fourth digital revolution that has swept the world and highlighted its pros and cons”. He said the lurking dangers posed by AI would deeply impact mankind if it was used indiscriminately.

He also suggested, “We have to develop antidote to tackle the growing menace that could be posed by AI”.

Gurcharan Singh, faculty member for cybercrimes, Central Detective Training Institute, and Sameer Sachdev, advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court, apprised the house of the increasing use of AI in the legal field to counter criminals and also emphasised on AI being “a repository of knowledge”. It concluded with questions from the audience which were dealt with by the panelists with ingenuity and wisdom. The seminar witnessed the presentation of around 40 research papers by scholars, students and faculty members from different colleges and universities from across India.

