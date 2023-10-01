Arun tipped to be chief of right to service panel

Chandigarh, September 30
Former Haryana cadre IAS officer Arun Kumar is tipped to be the new Chief Commissioner of the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission.
Sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had approved the name of Arun, a former Director General, Civil Aviation, to the post.
A 1989-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, he had earlier served as the Deputy Commissioner with the Chandigarh Administration.
The UT Administrator had earlier recommended the name of former IRS officer Anu Jagmohan Singh to the MHA for the post.
