Arunvir Vashista appointed Chandigarh District and Sessions Judge

Chandigarh: Muktsar District and Sessions Judge Arunvir Vashista was on Friday appointed Chandigarh District and Sessions Judge. Moga District and Sessions Judge Mandeep Pannu was made Legal Remembrancer and Principal Secretary to the Punjab Government. In all, 11 transfer and postings of judicial officers were ordered by the Chief Justice and the Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Additional District and Sessions Judge Harbir Singh Dahiya was transferred from Rewari to Panchkula on designation as District and Sessions. In all, four judicial officers of Haryana were transferred and posted. TNS

Grewal shines in golf meet

Chandigarh: Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court played a brilliant round of 75 (3 over par) in the AWS Winter Golf Tournament held at Golmuri Golf Club, Jamshedpur, recently. The 58-year-old amateur golfer from Chandigarh had birdies on 1st and 4th holes. He had one bogey and finished the front nine at one under par. He, however, had 4 bogeys in the back nine and finished the round with an impressive best gross score of 3 over par. Golfers from all over India participated in this tournament. TNS

Scooterist held for using fake number

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a Sector 29 resident for using a fake registration number on a scooter. The suspect, identified as Hardeep Kumar, alias Deepu (33), was arrested from Sector 32. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Three Illegal structures razed

Chandigarh: A team of the Estate Office’s enforcement wing carried out a demolition drive on city’s periphery on Friday. Two godowns and a dhaba built unauthorisedly at Daria village and Mauli Jagran were demolished under the supervision of SDM (East) Nitish Singla. TNS

CME dwells on snakebite cases

Mohali: A continuing medical education (CME) programme on management of snakebite cases was organised at the District Hospital and the Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences. Dr Ashish Bhalla from the PGIMER and Dr SS Lehl from the GMCH-32, Chandigarh, led the discussions around the management of venomous snakebites. Participants in the CME included doctors from several hospitals in Delhi and medical institutions in Chandigarh, Patiala, Faridkot and Jalandhar. TNS

Workshop on medical physics

Chandigarh: The Centre for Medical Physics, in collaboration with the PGI and the American Association of Physicist in Medicine, USA, organised an international workshop on "Medical Physics Research and Precision Medicine". Sixty faculty members, medical physicists, residents, research scholars and students attended the workshop. TNS

ISB hosts 13 diplomats

Mohali: Thirteen diplomats from 12 countries attended a two-day ISB diplomats’ familiarisation programme on the Indian School of Business (ISB) campus here. The sessions brought to the fore the ISB’s thought leadership in management education and the role played by it in fostering world-class research, programmes and partnerships.

