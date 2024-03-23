Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 22

Traffic diversions, intense sloganeering, pickpocket scare and water cannon showers marked an eventful day in Mohali today as AAP staged a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Traffic being diverted at Sector 50. Photo: VICKY

Heavy police presence and barricading near the protest site failed to deter the spirit of protesters as they walked up to the site and raised slogans against the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate.

Local residents and commuters had to take detours from the traffic lights near the protest site at Gurdwara Amb Sahib since afternoon.

“The police have put up barricades and created diversions near the protest site. Commuters are forced to take detours to reach their destinations,” said Sachin Kaura, who had come to Sector 62 for work, adding that there was a slight inconvenience.

During the protest, announcements were made repeatedly cautioning the protesters against pickpockets. There were appeals to return lost mobile phones and purses if anyone found those in the crowded spot. The protesters, who had come here from far-off places, were seen looking for parking space before walking to the protest site.

As the demonstration gained momentum, intense sloganeering by women workers drew onlookers’ attention.

Around 2 pm, the protesters, led by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, moved towards the Chandigarh side to submit a representation to the Punjab Governor, but were stopped near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on the jail road. Heavy police presence, anti-riot police, barricading and water cannons greeted them as they tried to scale the barricades.

Cabinet minister Gurmeet Meet Hayer and MLAs also addressed the protesters. Punjab AAP general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat said the party workers would continue peaceful protest against the Centre in Delhi and Chandigarh. “Water cannons and lathicharge cannot stop us,” he said.

