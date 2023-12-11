Aryan, Ishaan power UT’s 344-run lead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

An unbeaten 90-run contribution by Aryan Verma strengthened Chandigarh innings, as the hosts amassed a 344-run lead against Vidarbha on the third day of the Cooch Behar Trophy, at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

With a lead of 83, Chandigarh lads had a decent start. Vidarbha bounced back as pacer Devansh Thakkar dismissed openers. Nikhil (37) was bowled out by Shree Choudhary, and skipper Paras added one four before leaving the side at 121/4. Thereafter, Ishan Gaba and Verma raised a 124-run partnership to steer the score to 245. Ishaan (53) was out after scoring crossing his half century, while Aryan (90) and Tejvir (14) remained unbeaten before the drawn of the stumps.

