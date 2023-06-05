Aryan, Kamya shine in chess championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

Aryan Arora won the open category title by scoring six points on the concluding day of the 33rd Chandigarh Chess Championship held at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45, here. Vedant Garg claimed the second spot by scoring 6 points, followed by Swastik Singhal and Ayaan Garg (5½ points each).

Kamya Kumari won the Chandigarh State Women’s Chess Championship by scoring four points. Samaira Taneja claimed the second position, followed by Saanvi Aggarwal at third spot and Samisha Taneja at fourth.

The championship was organised by the Chandigarh Chess Association to select a team of four players in each category to represent Chandigarh in the forthcoming Senior National Chess Championship at Maharashtra from August 15 to 27 and Senior National (Women) Chess Championship at Gujarat from June 30 to July 10.