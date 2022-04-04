Aryan, Vedant, Ayaan claim gold

Chandigarh, April 3
Aryan Arora claimed the U-18 open category title by scoring 2½ points on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Chess Championship here today.
Vedant Garg scored 4½ points to claim the U-14 open category, while Ayaan Garg claimed first position in the U-10 open category by scoring 5 points.
A total of 61 boys and girls participated in different categories. Top two boys and two girls in each category have been selected to represent Chandigarh in the Nationals to be held at different places in India.
Pratyaksh Goel, Amey Goyal and Siddharth Bhargav claimed second position in U-18, U-14 and U-10 categories, respectively.
