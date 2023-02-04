Aryan winner of PGTI Qualifying School

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

Bengaluru-based amateur Aryan Roopa Anand (64-63-65-70) carded a last round of two-under 70 to end up as the wire-to-wire winner with an impressive six-shot margin at a total of 20-under 260 at the final qualifying stage of the PGTI Qualifying School 2023 held at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.

Twentyone-year-old Aryan became the first amateur in six years to win the PGTI Q School. The last amateur to win the Q School was Dhruv Sheoran in 2017.

Faridabad’s Karan Pratap Singh (68-65-65-70) finished runner-up at 14-under 266 after he, too, returned a final round of 70.

Sri Lankan K Prabagaran (65-71-67-65) bagged third place at 12-under 268 following a bogey-free fourth round of 65 to end up as the best performing foreign player.

The cut in the final round went at four-over 284 with the top 34 players earning their full cards for the 2023PGTI season. Among the six players tied at 32nd, the top three based on count back earned their full cards.

The top 34 included seven amateurs. There were also five foreigners (one each from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the US and Canada) among the 34 players who earned their full cards.