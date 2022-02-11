As Covid cases dip, walk in for OPDs at PGI from Feb 14

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

In addition to the teleconsultation service, the PGI will open the registration counters for walk-in patients for an hour between 8 am and 9 am from Monday.

The timings for registration through tele-consultation are 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

In a statement, the PGI said it would ensure the “requisite physical distancing among patients/attendants visiting the OPDs”, adding that “overcrowding can still lead to an outbreak of Covid-19 among patients and healthcare workers.” The decision was taken in view of a decline in the number of Covid cases.

Walk-in OPDs to start at GMCH, GMSH too

Walk-in OPDs for physical consultation in all specialities and super-specialities at the GMCH, Sector 32, will start on Monday. The decision was taken at the war room meeting of the UT Administration today. The registration for walk-in patients will be open from 8 am to 11 am and the OPD timings will be from 9 am to 1 pm from Monday to Saturday, excluding national and gazetted holidays when the OPDs will remain closed. It has been decided that all elective procedures, including surgeries, will also resume from Monday. In addition, 24-hour trauma and emergency services, telemedicine and e-Sanjeevani will also continue. Walk-in OPDs at the GMSH-16 will also be fully operational from Monday. —

#PGI