As hosts, Haryana seek sweet revenge against Maharashtra

Panchkula, June 3
Khelo India Youth Games will get underway with a spectacular opening ceremony here tomorrow even as defending champions Maharashtra and hosts Haryana brace for a royal battle for supremacy on the field.
As many as 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls, will be vying in 25 sports for 269 gold, 269 silver and 358 bronze medals. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will be the chief dignitaries at the extravagant show during which popular rapper Raftaar will perform.
Haryana had clinched the inaugural Khelo India School Games title in 2018. But the very next year, Maharashtra, making the most of their home advantage, shot to the top of the table in the event that was renamed as Youth Games. They cornered a whopping 85 gold medals against Haryana’s 62 in Pune. Maharashtra reinforced their supremacy in the next edition in Guwahati, garnering a total of 78 gold medals, 10 more than their fierce rivals.
Now as hosts, Haryana are seeking a sweet revenge. They have not only set themselves the task of vanquishing Maharashtra but also crossing the the 100 gold tally.
Haryana have fielded a 396-member contingent, the largest at the Games. Unlike the previous editions, where the Khelo India Youth Games were held in two age categories, this one will only have Under-18 players competing for the honours.
Day 1 results
Volleyball (Boys): Uttar Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-15) and Haryana defeated Tamil Nadu 3-1 (25-19, 26-24, 15-25, 26-24)
GIRLS: West Bengal beat Uttar Pradesh 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-12) and Kerala beat Chhattisgarh 3-2 (25-12, 20-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-12)
Kabaddi (Girls), group matches: Haryana beat Punjab by 60-24 (points 36) and Andhra Pradesh beat Chandigarh by 40-28 (points 12)
Kabaddi (Boys), group matches: Uttar Pradesh beat Punjab by 52-36 (points 16) and Himachal Pradesh beat Chandigarh by 77-15 (points 62)
