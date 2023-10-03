Ashok Kumar TVUF candidate for top post

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

The Teacher’s Voice United Front (TVUF) announced its panel and manifesto for the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections slated for October 5.

Ashok Kumar from the Department of Hindi is contesting for the post of president. The other panel members are Harmail Singh (CDOE/USOL) for the post of vice-president, Kulwinder Singh (UBS) secretary, Vinod Kumar (sociology) joint secretary, Jaget Singh(UIET) treasurer, Sudhir Mehra (English and cultural studies) Group I and Minto Rattan (UIET) Group III.

“Our goal is simple. We will work towards restoring the lost glory of the university. There are multiple pressing issues related to teaching, teachers and administration. We can’t ignore them any longer,” said Kumar.

According to the manifesto, the TVUF will press for the old pension scheme for all at the level of the Punjab government implement an LTC policy like the one being followed in Haryana. “The panel is also focusing on recruitment of faculty, putting in place a policy so that no seat remains vacant in any department before the commencement of a session,” said Kumar.

