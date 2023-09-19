Ashwajit, Vanshika storm into second round of CLTA meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

Ashwajit Senjam and Shanker Heisnam advanced into the second round in the boys’ Under-18 single’s event of the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament.

Ashwajit overpowered Mayukh Singh 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets. Ashwajit played in the top form with his aggressive ground strokes to beat Mayukh of Delhi.

Heisnam, Arnav Bishnoi, Bhicky Segolsam, Armaan Walia and Yashsvi Balhara also advanced to the next round.

In the girls’ U-18 single’s first round, Vanshika Yadav, Vibha Khadka and Sangida Ruhil moved into the second round.