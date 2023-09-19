Ashwajit, Vanshika storm into second round of CLTA meet

Chandigarh, September 18
Ashwajit Senjam and Shanker Heisnam advanced into the second round in the boys’ Under-18 single’s event of the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament.
Ashwajit overpowered Mayukh Singh 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets. Ashwajit played in the top form with his aggressive ground strokes to beat Mayukh of Delhi.
Heisnam, Arnav Bishnoi, Bhicky Segolsam, Armaan Walia and Yashsvi Balhara also advanced to the next round.
In the girls’ U-18 single’s first round, Vanshika Yadav, Vibha Khadka and Sangida Ruhil moved into the second round.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...