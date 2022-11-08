ASI dismissed for taking Rs 17K bribe

Panchkula, November 7

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), posted in the Sector 19 Crime Branch, here, was dismissed from service for his involvement in corruption.

A police spokesperson said Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surinder Pal Singh dismissed special ASI Vikramjit Singh, who is in the Special Investigation Team in cases registered at the Sector 5 police station, while exercising the power under Article 311-2, B and Punjab Police Rule 16.2 (1) of the Constitution. The spokesperson said on November 4, ASI Vikramjit was caught red-handed by a Vigilance team while accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000.

The DCP said if any employee was found in any complaint regarding corruption, legal and departmental action would be taken against the official. To strictly implement the zero tolerance policy against corruption, the Panchkula police have started a WhatsApp number, 7087091100. Anyone could give information about corruption to the police by sending a text message, voice message, photo, video and location on the WhatsApp number. The name of the informer would be kept secret. — TNS

