ASI dismissed for taking Rs 17K bribe

Panchkula, November 7
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), posted in the Sector 19 Crime Branch, here, was dismissed from service for his involvement in corruption.
A police spokesperson said Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surinder Pal Singh dismissed special ASI Vikramjit Singh, who is in the Special Investigation Team in cases registered at the Sector 5 police station, while exercising the power under Article 311-2, B and Punjab Police Rule 16.2 (1) of the Constitution. The spokesperson said on November 4, ASI Vikramjit was caught red-handed by a Vigilance team while accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000.
The DCP said if any employee was found in any complaint regarding corruption, legal and departmental action would be taken against the official. To strictly implement the zero tolerance policy against corruption, the Panchkula police have started a WhatsApp number, 7087091100. Anyone could give information about corruption to the police by sending a text message, voice message, photo, video and location on the WhatsApp number. The name of the informer would be kept secret. — TNS
WhatsApp helpline for graft complaints
To strictly implement the zero tolerance policy against corruption, the Panchkula police have started WhatsApp helpline ‘7087091100’. Anyone can give information about corruption to the police by sending a text message, voice message, photo, video and location on the number. The name of the informer will be kept confidential.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary
The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to cel...