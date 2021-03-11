ASI gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in bribe case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 13

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police was sentenced to four-year rigorous imprisonment on the charges of illegal gratification by a local court today.

The case dates back to January 2018 when the sleuths of the Punjab Vilance had arrested ASI Gurvinder Singh while taking the bribe money. Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Kotkapur in Punjab, in his complaint to the Vigilance, had alleged that he and his wife Neelam Rani, along with son Bikram Taneja, were booked by the Kotkapura police for cheating and fraud following a complaint by Manider Singh.

Pradeep received a call from Gurvinder, who was reader of the SP(D), to meet him. The ASI asked him to give Rs 1 lakh to the SP (D) and Rs 25,000 to him if he wanted to save himself and his family of the charges.