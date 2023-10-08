Asian Games champs get rousing welcome

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 7

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 champions Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Harmilan Bains received a rousing welcome, replete with drumbeats and a shower of petals, at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport in Chandigarh today.

Gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor being welcomed.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said, “It is a matter of pride for us to have a number of medals for our nation and the state in the Asian Games.”

Asian Games medallist Harmilan Bains at the SBSI Airport with an official.

The CM Field Officer in Mohali, Inderpal, and District Sports Officer Gurdeep Kaur greeted Toor (who clinched the gold in shot put) and Bains (who snagged the silver medal in 800m and 1500m races) with garlands. Several budding players from local sports complexes took selfies with the champions.

