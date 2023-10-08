Asian Games champs get rousing welcome

Mohali, October 7
Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 champions Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Harmilan Bains received a rousing welcome, replete with drumbeats and a shower of petals, at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport in Chandigarh today.
Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said, “It is a matter of pride for us to have a number of medals for our nation and the state in the Asian Games.”
The CM Field Officer in Mohali, Inderpal, and District Sports Officer Gurdeep Kaur greeted Toor (who clinched the gold in shot put) and Bains (who snagged the silver medal in 800m and 1500m races) with garlands. Several budding players from local sports complexes took selfies with the champions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'
In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...
'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead
200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...
61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold
PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10
62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive
Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...