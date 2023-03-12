Asian Tour: City golfer 3 strokes behind leader

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Local golfer Karandeep Kochhar played well in the ongoing Asian Tour International Series Thailand.

He played 12 under after the third round and remained three strokes behind the leader at the end of the day. A total of 12 Indian golfers participated in the event and six made the cut.

Kochhar is the second best Indian golfer performer, after S Chikkarangappa, who ended his third round at the second position. Bangladesh’s Siddikur Rahman is currently leading the chart.