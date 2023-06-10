Asian U-21 Snooker Championship: Chandigarh lad to represent country

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Ranveer Duggal from Chandigarh will represent the country in the upcoming Asian U-21 Snooker Championship to be held at Tehran, Iran, from June 16 to 22.

He will also represent India in the World Snooker Championship (U-21) to be held in Iran in July. The ace player met UT Adviser Dharam Pal today. He congratulated Ranveer for bringing laurels to Chandigarh by becoming India No. 1 in the U-21 category in 2021 and India No. 2 in the U-21 in 2022.

Ranveer (19) has been representing India since 2015 in World Snooker Championships (U-21) and has also won a bronze medal in World Snooker Championship (U-16) in Russia. Ranveer has been a state champion for the past eight years and No. 2 in senior billiards.