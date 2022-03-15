Asian Youth Championship: Chandigarh pugilist wins silver

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Local pugilist Priyanka, a student of GGDSD College, Sector 32, won silver medal in the ongoing Asian Youth Women Boxing Championship at Jordan.

She lost her final tie against Kazakhstan’s Bakytseidish (1-4). Earlier, Priyanka had won several awards, including gold medal, at the Junior Nation’s Cup-2019, gold medal at the Panjab University Inter-College Boxing Championship-2021, silver medal at the All-India Inter-University Boxing Championship held at LPU, Phagwara, and bronze medal

in the 1st Boxing Federation of India’s Sub-Junior Girls’ National Boxing Championship, Nagpur, Maharashtra.