Asked to open salary account with new bank, MC employees put off

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Several MC employees are peeved on being asked to open their salary accounts in a new bank.

The next month’s salary will only be credited in Punjab and Sind Bank as it was providing insurance of all employees, a recent MC order read.

An official preferring anonymity said the salary accounts had been changed several times in the past.

“When I joined, my salary account was in ICICI Bank. Later, as per the then MC Commissioner’s order, I opened my salary account in the OBC, then in the SBI and later in HDFC Bank. With the new order, I will have my fifth account. It is harassment,” rued an employee.

“I already have my salary account in the SBI where I am availing more benefits. My previous organisations never compelled me to open account in a specified bank,” rued another employee.

“How can they make it mandatory for employees to open account in a particular bank? We have no interest in changing our salary accounts again and again as we have our EMIs and other savings deduction linked to existing accounts,” added another MC official.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “This is for the benefit of the entire workforce of the MC. So far, only Class IV employees were covered with an insurance of Rs 4 lakh, the premium of which (around Rs 70 lakh) was borne by the MC. Punjab and Sind Bank is offering an insurance cover of Rs 40 lakh with additional benefits of child education.”