Assailants open fire at two brothers after tiff in Sohana

Mohali, July 14

Two brothers were injured after a group of four youths fired four rounds at them outside their house at Sohana village in the early hours on Friday.

The victims, identified as Suraj and Chandan, natives of Gorakhpur, had come home after attending a friend’s birthday party when Lokesh, Rahul, Maya and Vikas reportedly knocked at their door and had heated arguments with them.

Moments later, one of them allegedly fired at Suraj injuring him in the thigh. Chandan lunged forward and pushed one of the assailants. In the melee, one round grazed past his back and another hit him in the neck. The brothers, in their early 20s, were taken to the Phase-6 hospital from where they were shifted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Both of them were stated to be stable. The police scanned the CCTV footage of the area and recorded the statements of the victims. Sources said while two suspects from Moradabad were staying at Nanumajra, the other two had come from Sonepat.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “From the investigation so far, it has come to light that the victims were known to the assailants and had an argument with them after which assailants fired at them and fled the spot on two bikes. One of the assailants had his face covered.”

Officials said the two youths from Haryana had cases registered against them. The sources said empty shells and one live round had been recovered from the spot. A case under Section 307 and 120B of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered at the Sohana police station.

