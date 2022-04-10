Assam Rifles officer gets gold in show jumping

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

Lieutenant Colonel Samir choudhary of the Assam Rifles, riding Santiago, bagged the gold medal in medium show jumping at the All-India Police Equestrian Meet today.

Vikramjit Singh of the Punjab Police, astride Rani, won the show jumping (novice) category, while Jitendra Kumar of Rajasthan Police, astride Sonali, won the show jumping (grade 2) category. The medley relay was won by the Gujarat Police team. Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, who was the chief guest at the event, presented medals and trophies to the winners. —