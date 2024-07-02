Assembly poll: BJP to conduct district-level meeting in Panchkula on July 7

Sachin Singh

Panchkula, July 1

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was all set to begin its campaign for the Assemby poll with a district-level meeting on July 7. He was holding a press conference at the PWD Guest House in Sector 1 here. He said the party was also preparing a roadmap to contest the forthcoming assembly elections.

Gupta said the 90-day roadmap would be provided to party workers in three days. He said it would be used to ensure that the party forms the state government for the third consecutive time. He said the party would hold a district-level meeting of its mandal and booth-level office-bearers.

The speaker said they had come across bogus votes during the recent general election. He said, “The BLOs should do door-to-door verification to ensure no bogus votes are cast. Our teams would also identify bogus votes and get them removed. They will also work to get new voter IDs made for people.”

He said the party would also use social media for the campaigning for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Gian Chand Gupta #Panchkula