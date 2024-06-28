Assembly poll: Amit Shah to hold meet with all Haryana BJP cadre tomorrow

Panchkula, June 27
After losing five parliamentary seats in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now gearing up to ensure its victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. As such, Home Minister Amit Shah will be reaching the city on Saturday to hold a meeting with entire party cadre in the state, including MLAs, state and district executive body members, chairmen and even candidates who contested the 2014 and 2019 elections, to formulate election campaign programmes.
Over 4,500 BJP workers will be part of the event to be held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 here.
Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Rai MLA Mohan Lal Badoli today shared the details of the event and said the party was working actively in order to thrust all its power to ensure a victory in the Assembly polls. He said the Home Minister would hold a brainstorming session with party workers. “Tomorrow, we will hold a meeting of the state executive at the local party office where Assembly election co-incharge Biplab Kumar Deb, state general secretary Surendra Poonia, Satish Nandal and Saudan Singh will meet workers,” he said.
Gupta, who is two-time MLA from the city, said the names of candidates had been almost finalised. “The candidates will be announced only after approval of the party’s Central Parliamentary Board,” he said.
Even as BJP lost the Ambala parliamentary seat to the Congress, it managed to gather more votes in the Panchkula and Kalka Assembly segments this year.
