Assn announces carrom calendar

The Chandigarh Carrom Association has announced its calendar of events for the current financial year.

The association will organise the 7th Inter-School Carrom Tournament from May 28 to 30, followed by a summer coaching camp for freshers from June 16 to 27. Celebration of International Yoga Day will be held on June 21, followed by a one-day clinic on ‘Laws of Carrom’ on July 12. The 27th St Stephen’s Carrom Ranking Tournament will be held from August 20 to 22, while the 34rd Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament will be held from October 14 to 16.