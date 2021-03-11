Association demands SIT against GBP owners

Mohali, April 25
Members of the Realty and Infra Welfare Association (Rewa), led by its president Abhimanyu Sharma, today urged the Deputy Commissioner and the SSP to form an SIT to nab the owners of the Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited who have fled to a foreign country after duping hundreds of investors.
Sharma said a red corner notice should be issued to bring them back to India.
Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni has assured him that efforts will be made to nab the fugitives by forming an SIT soon. Abhimanyu said after duping more than 1,300 investors of about 1,500 crore, the owners of the company fled to Dubai. —
