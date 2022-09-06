Badminton championships: Association selects local teams

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) has selected local teams for the forthcoming North Zone Inter-State Senior and Junior Badminton Championships to be held in Jammu from September 8 to 11.

According to Surinder Mahajan, Secretary, CBA, the players have been selected on the basis of their respective performances during the Chandigarh State Badminton Championships held at the sports complexes in Sector 38 and Sector 7. Over 500 players participated in these state championships.

The city teams will be represented by Abhishek Saini, Rajat Saini, Dhruv Bansal, Gurbaksh Saini, Samarveer, Vibhav Mehra, Rehaan Phutella, Krishna Sharma, Deepinder Bawa, Garima Singh, Mili Verma, Rijul Saini, Nikita, Arpita, Nimar Kaur Virk, Raissa Bhanot, Shagunpreet Kaur, Ishita and Yashica.

Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president, CBA, has been nominated as the team’s manager, while Vivek Sharma and Bhuvan Sethi have been appointed as coaches of both teams.

