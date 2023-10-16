Assn up in arms against GMADA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

Members of the Puncham Residents Welfare Association, Sector 68, Mohali, are up in arms against GMADA for not providing ownership rights to the flat owners on a pro rata basis.

Association president Harish Poplani said they had made a representation to the Principal Secretary, Housing, and the Chief Administrator, GMADA, that as per the policy of the government (dated January 5, 2022), the ownership rights of the flats can be transferred to their owners on charging a certain amount.

But GMADA has not intimated the residents the amount to be deposited by each flat owner. Record pertaining to a demand raised by GMADA with the Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Mohali, was submitted to the Estate Officer, GMADA, on August 22, 2022. But nothing has been done by GMADA to date, said Poplani.

At an executive committee meeting of the association, a resolution was passed about submitting undertakings regarding payment of their share towards the land cost dues to GMADA on a pro rata basis as per the approved policy. In support of the resolution, nearly 300 flat owners, out of a total of 448, filed undertakings at the single-window service of GMADA. However, the authority failed to take action, he said.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Chief Administrator, GMADA, said flat owners should deposit requisite amount on a pro rata basis to get ownership rights.

