Association condemns assault on PGI resident doctor by attendant

Chandigarh, February 22

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), PGI, has condemned the incident wherein a junior resident from the Medicine Department was slapped by an attendant after the unsuccessful resuscitation attempt on a patient.

The association members held a meeting with the PGI authorities today and urged them to enhance the security of doctors.

On Monday, a junior resident from the Medicine Department, who as deployed in the emergency duties, was assaulted by an attendant after the unsuccessful resuscitation attempt on the patient after developing contrast-induced severe anaphylactic shock.

Dr Rahul, president of the ARD, PGIMER, said, “The resident doctor left no stone unturned and continued CPR for over 30 minutes in such a pressing situation. In spite of his best efforts, he was manhandled and slapped in public after the patient was declared dead by the doctor. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in our country and the PGI, in particular. We need strict measures for the protection of our doctors from abuse of patients’ attendants.”

The PGI authorities have agreed to form a 24x7 institutional committee to deal with such incidents and institution FIR will be filed in such cases. It has also been decided that security personnel will be deployed for the security of doctors.

