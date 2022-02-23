Association condemns assault on PGI resident doctor by attendant

Chandigarh, February 22
The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), PGI, has condemned the incident wherein a junior resident from the Medicine Department was slapped by an attendant after the unsuccessful resuscitation attempt on a patient.
The association members held a meeting with the PGI authorities today and urged them to enhance the security of doctors.
On Monday, a junior resident from the Medicine Department, who as deployed in the emergency duties, was assaulted by an attendant after the unsuccessful resuscitation attempt on the patient after developing contrast-induced severe anaphylactic shock.
Dr Rahul, president of the ARD, PGIMER, said, “The resident doctor left no stone unturned and continued CPR for over 30 minutes in such a pressing situation. In spite of his best efforts, he was manhandled and slapped in public after the patient was declared dead by the doctor. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in our country and the PGI, in particular. We need strict measures for the protection of our doctors from abuse of patients’ attendants.”
The PGI authorities have agreed to form a 24x7 institutional committee to deal with such incidents and institution FIR will be filed in such cases. It has also been decided that security personnel will be deployed for the security of doctors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...