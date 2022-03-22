Association opposes interim facility for mentally ill at Maloya

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

The Citizens for Inclusive Living, an association of parents and persons working for the welfare of people with mental disabilities, has opposed the move of the UT Administration to set up an interim facility for such persons at Maloya.

On a request of several parents regarding setting up of a group home for mentally ill persons at Indira Holiday Home, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had on Thursday directed that a permanent group home for mentally ill should be constructed on a 1.25-acre plot in Sector 34.

Keeping in view the immediate need, he directed that a block of 16 CHB flats at Maloya should be provided for setting up a group home within two months.

However, the core committee members of the Citizens for Inclusive Living, objected to the announcement. “We believe that the UT Administrator has been misled by the officials/committee constituted to look into the matter of group homes pending for years,” they said.

Dina Singh, general secretary, Citizens for Inclusive Living, said, “The interim solution of providing 16 CHB flats at Maloya is an ill-conceived and inappropriate solution. While these small flats may be suitable for individuals living with their families, they are utterly unsuitable for running a group home.”

Dr Simmi Waraich, a psychiatrist, said the option of the Maloya flats was discussed and rejected by all caregivers and mental health professionals at a meeting on January 5.

Neelu Sarin, chief, Citizens for Inclusive Living, said, “A group home for persons with mental disabilities is similar to a senior citizens’ home. It is extremely important to have open and green areas on the campus for maintaining physical and mental health of residents.”

“Why can’t Indira Holiday Home be used as an interim arrangement? As a matter of fact, senior citizens are already staying in Indira Holiday Home; so why can’t persons with mental disabilities stay there as well?” asked Bhupinder Sidhu, a single mother of an adult with mental illness.