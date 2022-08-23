Association seeks action against unauthorised cabs, bike taxis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The Tricity Cab Association has demanded action against unauthorised cab and bike aggregator companies and those operating private vehicles as cabs and bike taxis in the city.

In a memorandum to the State Transport Authority (STA), members of the association stated that private cars and bikes were attached illegally with cab and bike aggregator companies and operating as bike taxi and taxi cab. They requested the STA to take action against them as these were not registered in UT.

Vikram Singh, an office-bearer of the association, said unauthorised cab and bike aggregator companies were operating in Chandigarh and private cars and bikes were also operating in the region as taxi cab and bike taxi. He demanded action against them.

According to information, only the cabs attached with the OLA and Uber firms, which have obtained aggregator licence from the STA, are allowed to do business in the city. No aggregator licence has been granted by the STA to any company to operate bike taxis in the city.