Associations allege bias in leasing out of sports spaces in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 31

Accusing the UT Administration and the Sports Department of adopting a pick-and-choose policy while leasing spaces at government-owned stadiums to a few private associations, the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) and other local associations have demanded that they also be allotted spaces for setting up offices or training centres at these stadiums.

The department had leased a prime piece of land to the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) at Rs 100 per year for 20 years (till 2017), which has now been revised to Rs 1, 22,585 per year from 2017. Besides, the Union Territory Cricket Association of Chandigarh (UTCA) has been allotted an office space at the Sector 16 cricket stadium on a monthly rental of Rs 300 per month since 2014. The department has now said to have agreed to giving expansion permission to UTCA’s office under a new lease agreement. A space has been allotted for the bridge sport at the Sector 42 Sports Complex at a throwaway fee.

“Our association has been in existence since 1959 and since then, we have been working for the uplift of hockey in Chandigarh. Our players have even represented the nation at the Olympics. Many years ago, we had submitted a request to the Sports Department for providing us an office space at one of their coaching centres, but to no avail. The rules and regulations should be the same for all,” said Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh.

The COA, which is termed as the second most important sports body in Chandigarh after the UT Sports Department, has also made such demands. “The Sports Department had given an office space to the Punjab Olympic Association at Sector 42. On many occasions, we have requested the authorities to provide us a centralised place to carry out office work. A survey was also conducted in this regard and a lease amount, which was very high, was finalised by the authorities. However, no development has been made in this regard since then. The administration should treat everyone equally. A centralised place to work will benefit players only and the administration can fix the lease amount accordingly,” said NS Thakur, general secretary, COA, and general secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Judo Association.

Meanwhile, officials of the Sports Department were unavailable for their comment on the issue.

“The department should think of giving equal opportunities to all. The rich associations are given an easy pass in running operations. The Sports Department has only two boxing coaching centres in Chandigarh. With limited options here, boxers are forced to move to other cities,” said Dr RS Mann, secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association.

