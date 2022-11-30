Assured of new pay scales, Chandigarh college teachers defer stir

Chandigarh, November 29
Teaching and non-teaching staff of UT colleges decided to postpone their strike after getting assurances from the Education Department on implementing the 7th pay commission scales.
Representatives of colleges attended a meeting with the Director, Higher Education, Chandigarh, who is said to have given assurance on resolving the issues. The teachers have been demanding 7th pay commission scales and CAS promotion template as per the latest UGC guidelines.
Dr Gurmej, president, Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association, and Dr Sutapa Saryal, secretary of the association, expressed satisfaction over the assurances given by the Director, Higher Education.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV
The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV...
Court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case today
Special judge RN Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on...
6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP
The speeding truck broadsides a Lucknow depot bus