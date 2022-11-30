Assured of new pay scales, Chandigarh college teachers defer stir

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

Teaching and non-teaching staff of UT colleges decided to postpone their strike after getting assurances from the Education Department on implementing the 7th pay commission scales.

Representatives of colleges attended a meeting with the Director, Higher Education, Chandigarh, who is said to have given assurance on resolving the issues. The teachers have been demanding 7th pay commission scales and CAS promotion template as per the latest UGC guidelines.

Dr Gurmej, president, Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association, and Dr Sutapa Saryal, secretary of the association, expressed satisfaction over the assurances given by the Director, Higher Education.