Astrologer P Khurana passes away

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Famous astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti, breathed his last today. He died due to a “prolonged incurable ailment”. It was his birthday yesterday.

“It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s father, astrologer P Khurana passed away at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment,” stated a family statement. “We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss,” read the statement.

According to close relatives, P Khurana had been battling heart problems for a while and was being treated at a private hospital in Mohali.

“P Khurana was admitted to Fortis Hospital on May 13 with respiratory failure. His condition continued to worsen with multiple organ dysfunction,” read a statement by the hospital.

Meanwhile, the last rites for P Khurana were held at the Mani Majra cremation ground.

Khurana, as an astrologer, had advised his son Ayushmann to add an additional ‘n’ and an additional ‘r’ to his name. Following his father’s advice, Ayushmann changed the spelling of his name to make it numerologically right. Ayushmann had revealed it in 2017. P Khurana had authored many books on astrology.