Astrologer Madan Gupta Spatu passes away at 72

Chandigarh, April 4
City astrologer and numerologist Madan Gupta Spatu breathed his last on Monday. Spatu, who was 72, was one of the popular astrologers in the region with approximately 30 years of experience in the field. He was a special invitee at Rotary Club, Bharat Vikas Parishad, SD College, Blood Bank Society, NIFT and many NGOs.
A postgraduate in economics, he had a degree in Jyotish Visharad and a diploma in journalism. He inherited the knowledge of astrology from his grandfather.
His insight into predicting life happenings and events regarding marriage, business, finance, career and health were deeply valued. He was a regular astrology columnist with The Tribune. He authored several books on astrology.
