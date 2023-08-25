At 10-day camp, painters dwell on mixed themes, nature-driven motifs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

The 10-day National Painters’ Camp, organised by the North Zone Culture Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, today concluded at Kalagram, Mani Majra. The NZCC had invited acclaimed painters, some of them national awardees, from across the country for the annual event.

Dwelling on diverse themes, ranging from mundane to metaphysical, love and longing, nature-driven motifs, actual to abstract and the intriguing journey of mind and soul, using different shades of colour to heighten the effect.

Prof Omesh Saxena depicted the underlying idea of “transparency” highlighted in bright blue shade like the colour of the sky and the sea. Dr SK Sarkar, an avid nature lover, brought out the theme how a doting mother nature can turn a “destroyer” when human hands play rogue with it.

Dr Ranjan Malik’s evocative painting in black and white depicted human relations through the imagery of birds. Parkash Chandwadkar brought on canvas the eternal journey of human soul.

Dr Jaspal dwelled on the theme of human behaviour and relations which are under threat due to our frayed tempers. Parveen Pandit, hailing from HP, created a typical landscape in eye-catching colours. Kashmir’s Naushad Gayoor’s muse was the changing “moods” of mother nature.

NZCC programme officer Yashwinder Sharma said, “The very idea of holding such theme camps is to offer a level-playing ground for the young and upcoming artists to learn the rudimentary of art and master its niceties under the patronage of the master artists.”