At 13.75%, Chandigarh tops in EV adoption, 3rd time in row

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

The city has set an example by leading in electric vehicle (EV) adoption for the third consecutive month in November. According to the Centre’s dashboard, EV adoption in the city was 13.75 per cent in November. Of the total sale of new vehicles in the UT last month, 13.75 per cent were electric.

Earlier in October, the UT reported an EV adoption of 14.11 per cent, while in September, of the total sale of new vehicles, 14.95 per cent were EVs.

A total of 659 electric vehicles were sold in November, 598 in October and 578 in September, which was 10.9 per cent more than the sale of such vehicles in August.

While reviewing the EV Policy in November, the UT Administration had decided to push EV adoption with aggressive promotion of cash incentives for e-vehicle purchasers. It was also decided to streamline the process for consumer convenience and minimise paperwork to encourage voluntary adoption of EVs.

November sales encouraging

242 two-wheelers 9.93% adoption

two-wheelers 9.93% adoption 256 three-wheelers (passenger) 100%

three-wheelers (passenger) 100% 69 three-wheelers (goods), 85.19%

three-wheelers (goods), 85.19% 92 cars/SUVs 4.81%

cars/SUVs 4.81% 659 Total EVs sold

