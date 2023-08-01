At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, July 31

Among all Union Territories, Chandigarh has topped the country in solar power generation. In reply to a question raised in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, RK Singh, Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Power, stated that 63.59MW solar power capacity had been installed in Chandigarh as on June 30.

Chandigarh was followed by Jammu and Kashmir with 53.29MW, Puducherry 43.26MW, Daman and Diu 41.01 MW, Andaman and Nicobar 29.91MW, Ladakh 7.80MW, Dadar and Nagar Haveli 5.46MW, and Lakshadweep 3.27MW.

During the proceedings, the minister said the government had set a target of achieving 100 GW of solar power installed capacity in the country by 2022 and that state-wise targets were not set.

He said the total solar power capacity installed in the country as on June 30 was 70.10 GW. Besides, 55.90 GW is under installation as well, he added.

The UT Administration had set a target of 75MW by August 15. However, an official said as the target was not likely to be achieved by Independence Day, the governing body of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the designated executing agency for the implementation of renewable energy projects in the city, had decided to extend the deadline to December this year.

With the aim of developing the UT as a model solar city, the Administration has aimed at achieving a target of 100 MWp by 2025. The official said a road map would be prepared in order to meet the solar power generation of the city by 2030. He said 10MWp solar power projects included two floating solar power plants to be set up at waterworks in Sector 39. A 3000kWp floating SPV power plant would be set up at tank number 5 and 6 and another (2,500 kWp) at tank number 1 and 2.

A 1MWp solar plant would be set up on the shed of the parking area near DT Mall in the IT Park and some rooftop solar projects on institutional buildings.

He said four canal-top solar photo voltaic (SPV) power plants on the N-Choe and Patiala ki Rao seasonal rivulets in the city had also been planned.

The official said CREST had planned to set up a 4MWp solar power plant on Patiala ki Rao near Botanical Garden in Sarangpur and another 2MWp power plant on the rivulet just opposite the dumping ground at Dadu Majra. Another 2MWp solar power plant would be set up on N-Choe near Garden of Conifers in Sector 52 and another one of 500kMp near Sport Complex in Sector 42, he added.

A total 23 solar power projects spread across the city would be set up in the city. He said 20 solar power plants, with a total capacity of 4.5MWp, were nearing completion.

To enhance solar energy share, the administration is identifying every new opportunity to minimise dependence on non-renewable energy sources.

To generate green energy, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) had in January approved the installation of grid-connected rooftop (GCRT) power projects for domestic consumers by a third party under the Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) build, operate and transfer (BOT) model.

Residents of all sizes of plots, including marla houses, are eligible under the scheme and all sectors would be covered.

The benefits of the scheme included zero investment, flat solar tariff of Rs 3.23 per unit for nearly 15 years till the time of transfer of the plant to the beneficiary and free of cost operation and maintenance of the plant for nearly 15 years till its transfer.

As the system’s expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years. CREST has set a target to achieve 20MW by installing rooftop solar power plants.

How others fare

Jammu and Kashmir: 53.29MW

Puducherry: 43.26MW

Daman and Diu: 41.01 MW

Andaman and Nicobar: 29.91MW

Ladakh: 7.80MW

Dadar and Nagar Haveli: 5.46MW

Lakshadweep: 3.27MW

Rooftop plants

Dwellers of all sizes of plots, including marla houses, are eligible for the scheme.

The benefits include zero investment, flat solar tariff of Rs 3.23 per unit for nearly 15 years till the time of transfer of the plant to the beneficiary and free-of-cost operations and maintenance for nearly 15 years till its transfer.

As the system’s expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years.

CREST has set a target to achieve 20MW by installing rooftop solar power plants.

Green energy push

A total 23 solar power projects to be set up in the city

20 plants, with a total capacity of 4.5MW, nearing completion

#Lok Sabha #Monsoon #solar energy