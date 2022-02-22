At 92.34%, Sangotha in Lalru sees max turnout

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, February 21

With 92.34 per cent voter turnout at polling station number 295, Sangotha village in Lalru topped the polling percentage in Dera Bassi constituency. Out of the total 405 electors, 374 votes were polled. As many as 209 male and 165 female voters exercised their franchise. Only 31 electors did not vote.

Polling station number 100, the office of Sub Divisional PSPCL Zirakpur (South side), registered 46 per cent voter turnout, the least in the constituency as only 482 of the total 1,047 electors cast their vote.

The Sitarpur polling station, also in Lalru, witnessed the second-best voter turnout at 90.38 per cent, with 348 votes polled out of the total 385 electors. Rampur Balal (89 per cent) in Zirakpur was third on the list with 409 out of the total 458 electors casting their vote and Sarangpur (88 per cent) also saw a huge turnout with 305 of the total 344 electors getting their fingers inked.

As usual, the voter turnout was more in rural areas than the urban polling stations. Polling stations in the Baltana, Zirakpur, Dhakola, Peer Muchalla and Nagla areas registered around 48 per cent to 53 per cent voter turnout. Polling stations with lesser number of electors (lesser waiting period) registered maximum voter turnout. Dera Bassi town had several polling stations with more than 1,000 eligible electors. The Jeoli polling station (number 216) had 1,229 eligible electors. Paradise Public School, Dera Bassi (number 191) had 1,227 voters while Ramdass Bhavan and MC Centre, Dera Bassi, had more than 1,200 eligible electors.

There were 26 electors other than male and female, of which only six cast their vote.