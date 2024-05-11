At CII programme, Manish Tewari promises simplified GST

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Congress candidate for city Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari today said a modified and simplified GST will be among the top most priorities of the INDIA government once it assumes charge at the Centre after June 4.

Tewari gave the assurance citing the Congress “track record of ensuring a trade and business friendly environment free from inspector raj and tax terrorism”.

He was speaking at an event organised by Chandigarh chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The CII members urged Tewari to get the Mohali International Airport energised.

They pointed out that despite extensive infrastructure and adequate facilities available, there were hardly any international flights from the airport. They also suggested greater synergy in administration of tricity to provide a better and business friendly environment.

The CII presented a document ‘Growth Agenda for Chandigarh’ which listed some key suggestions including more flights from Chandigarh, a world class convention centre and developing Greater Chandigarh Region (GCR) on the lines of National Capital Region.

Among those present included Chairman CII Chandigarh Anurag Gupta, Sameer Goyal, Manmohan Singh Kohli, Rajiv Kalia, Vikram Hans, Amarbir Singh, Ravinder Singh Pali and others.

At a separate event, the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations, Chandigarh (FOSWAC) felicitated Tewari today. The function was attended by all the office bearers of the FOSWAC and presidents and general secretaries of various resident welfare associations.

Among others present on the occasion included Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky and FOSWAC president Baljinder Singh Bittu.

FOSWAC representatives listed various issues being faced by the residents of the city and wanted these to be resolved at the earliest. Tewari assured the federation members that development of the city and addressing the basic issues of the residents will be his first and foremost priority after becoming an MP.

He said since he belongs to the city, he was seized of its problems and ways to resolve them.

