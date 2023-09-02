At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, August 29

In an inspiring gesture of compassion, healthy mothers at the PGI’s neonatal ward are donating breast milk to provide the preterm infants with much-needed nourishment.

The hospital has established a system that allows healthy mothers, who produce surplus milk beyond their infants’ needs, to donate it to newborns whose mothers are facing lactation challenges.

Presently, this service is accessible to patients within the hospital premises. Dr Kanya Mukhopadhyay, the brain behind this initiative, expresses a strong intent to broaden its impact.

However, the realisation of this vision hinges on the allocation of additional workforce. Currently, the programme operates with a modest team of two to three individuals who oversee the milk donation process. The launch of an expanded service can only be possible once adequate manpower is sanctioned.

The proposed expansion aims at extending beyond the hospital’s confines. It seeks to enable mothers who are willing to contribute to the well-being of infants to do so from the comfort of their own homes.

The Human Milk Bank at PGIMER’s Nehru Hospital has successfully collected over 500 litres of human milk since its inauguration in February 2022. The milk is collected from eligible mothers and stored in the bank after screening for infections and pasteurisation and given to preterm babies whose mothers are not able to provide them milk.

Premature babies, born before completing 37 weeks of gestation, face unique challenges that necessitate tailored nourishment. These infants are fed with expressed breast milk through an orogastric tube initially, progressing to spoon feeding as they mature. The ultimate goal is for these babies to transition to breastfeeding once their development allows. The Human Milk Bank has received tremendous support from compassionate donors with over 700 women having contributed their milk to the bank so far. This selfless act has enabled around 450 recipients, including infants with feeding issues, to receive the vital nourishment they need during a critical phase of their lives.

Prior to milk collection, the bank ensures consent of both donors and recipients. Additionally, counselling is conducted to obtain parental consent. The milk, collected exclusively from new mothers in the maternity ward, undergoes rigorous screening and pasteurisation processes before being stored at -20°C, ensuring its usability for up to three months.

