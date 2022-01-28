At Republic Day event, Adviser lauds health staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

Patriotic fervour warmed up the cold winter morning in Chandigarh yesterday as officials of the UT Administration and residents of the city enthusiastically gathered at Parade Ground, Sector 17, to celebrate Republic Day.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, the chief guest on the occasion, laid a wreath at the War Memorial, Bougainvillea Garden. Moving to the main venue of the Republic Day celebrations, the Adviser unfurled the National Flag and inspected a guard of honour.

The Chandigarh police celebrate after winning the overall trophy. Photos: Manoj Mahajan

After this, he witnessed the march past by various contingents of the police/fire/NSS/NCC during the Republic Day parade. This was followed by a vibrant parade comprising tableaux from different departments emphasising on social messages and development. The tableaux of the fire and rescue wing bagged the first position, whereas the second in line was the Municipal Corporation.

Dharam Pal then addressed the audience with Republic Day wishes and highlighted the latest initiatives and achievements of the UT Administration. The Adviser expressed gratitude to the people of Chandigarh for being cooperative. He acknowledged all doctors, health workers and frontline workers for their tireless efforts in tacking the ongoing Covid situation, and congratulated the Administration for successfully vaccinating the adult population of the city with both doses.

Roll of honour Awards were given to the best contingents of the parade wherein Civil Defence received the first award in the parade, the second was the Chandigarh Home Guards and the Chandigarh Fire Service got the third position.

After the address, the chief guest gave commendation certificates to awardees who rendered outstanding services in the field of public service, art and culture, sports and social services. Along with this, police personnel were also conferred the Administrator’s Police Medal for their distinguished and meritorious services.

