At VCs' meet, UGC chief says zeal to implement NEP visible

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

The two-day northern zone vice-chancellors’ conference on the implementation of NEP-2020 commenced at Panjab University (PU) today. The event is being organised by PU in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Central University of Haryana (CUH).

The welcome address was delivered by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig, who said the university was taking all necessary measures to implement the policy from the forthcoming session.

CUH Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar outlined the fact that outcome-based education was the prime objective of the NEP. “The policy aims at making our students employers, not job-seekers,” he said.

The opening remarks by UGC chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar emphasised that zeal among students as well as institutions to introduce the NEP was visible. “Students are ready to experiment with multiple entry and exit options and opt for multidisciplinary courses, but our rigid education system is not,” he said. It was important to allow the NEP to seep into our education ecosystem to be socially and culturally progressive, he added.

The inaugural address was delivered by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who highlighted the importance of technology, innovation and research, and adapting oneself to the changing times. “Students do not take outdated faculty seriously,” he said mockingly. The implementation of the NEP was important to achieve the objective of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, he added.

