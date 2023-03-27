ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

Two tricksters duped a Dhanas resident of Rs 1.44 lakh after swapping his ATM card.

Complainant Gorakh Nath Gupta, a resident of Milk Colony, reported that he had gone to withdraw money from an SBI ATM at Dhanas village. He said there was some issue in the machine following which two boys standing in the ATM offered to help him out.

The suspects, on the pretext of helping the complainant, managed to see his PIN and swapped his debit card. The complainant came to know about the fraud after messages of money being withdrawn from different ATMs were received on his mobile phone.

The suspects also used the card for shopping. A total of Rs 1.44 lakh was siphoned off from the complainant’s bank account. The police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Sarangpur police station.