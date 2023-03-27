ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 26
Two tricksters duped a Dhanas resident of Rs 1.44 lakh after swapping his ATM card.
Complainant Gorakh Nath Gupta, a resident of Milk Colony, reported that he had gone to withdraw money from an SBI ATM at Dhanas village. He said there was some issue in the machine following which two boys standing in the ATM offered to help him out.
The suspects, on the pretext of helping the complainant, managed to see his PIN and swapped his debit card. The complainant came to know about the fraud after messages of money being withdrawn from different ATMs were received on his mobile phone.
The suspects also used the card for shopping. A total of Rs 1.44 lakh was siphoned off from the complainant’s bank account. The police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Sarangpur police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Martyr's son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka
Hits back at BJP | Cong brass holds ‘satyagraha’ for Rahul
2 men shot at in a gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the two missiles we...
Bid to target Indian Mission foiled by cops in Washington
Scribe abused & assaulted, MEA flays attack