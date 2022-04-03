ATM Fraud: 83-year-old victim accuses cops of no action

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 2

An 83-year-old resident of Sector 68 has alleged that the Phase VIII police were not registering an FIR neither taking any action against the person who fraudulently withdrew Rs 20,000 from his account using his bank ATM card on March 20.

SK Arora, the senior citizen, alleged that his driver, a Kumbhra resident, took his ATM card from his house and gave it to his accomplice who withdrew Rs20,000 in installments within an hour. He alleged that the driver, hired a month ago, had seen him operating the card a day before and noted the PIN.

“I have approached the Phase-VIII SHO, DSP and the SSP, but no action has been taken in the past 13 days. I have procured the CCTV footage from the bank showing a person withdrawing money, but police officials are unmoved,” he alleged.

The victim’s kin also apprehend a threat from the driver as he told them that he had many acquaintances in the Mohali police.