Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 29

The police today announced a reward to anyone who gives information about the youth who attempted a murderous attack on former Additional Commissioner, IT, Friday.

The case Amar Pratap Kakria (77) was attacked with a knife by an unidentified youth when he was resting in a room on the ground floor of his house in Panchkula on Friday afternoon. The victim had received injuries on his neck and left arm. The police had registered a case against the unidentified suspect under Sections 323, 324, 452 and 506 of the IPC at the Sector 7 police station.

The police have also released a CCTV grab of the suspect and have appealed to people that if anyone has information regarding him, it should be shared with the in-charge of the crime branch, Sector 19, on mobile number 9115777026 or with the SHO of the Sector 7 police station on his mobile number 8146630063. He said the name of the person sharing the information would be kept secret.

Amar Pratap Kakria (77) was attacked with a knife by an unidentified youth when he was resting in a room on the ground floor of his house on Friday afternoon. The victim had received injuries on his neck and left arm.

Kakria, in his statement to the police, said he was resting in a room on the ground floor of his house. He said around 2.45 pm, a youth, who had covered his face with a cloth, entered the gate of the house. When he questioned him, the youth hit him on the neck with a knife. He tried to save himself, but the youth again hit him on his on his left arm and neck. He said when he raised the alarm, the suspect threw the knife there and threatened to eliminate him.

The police had registered a case against the unidentified suspect under Sections 323, 324, 452 and 506 of the IPC at the Sector 7 police station.