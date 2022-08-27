Attack on guard: Forest staff conduct flag march in Mullanpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 26

More than 50 officials and field staff of the Mohali Forest Division today carried out a flag march in the Mullanpur area of New Chandigarh, covering Perch, Nada and Karoran villages.

Kanwar Deep Singh, DFO, Mohali, said recently, illegal miners had assaulted forest guard Vipandeep Kaur posted at the Perch beat and greviously injured Nirmal Singh, a forest watcher who assisted the guard, while they had stopped a tractor carrying sand illegally mined from the forest area.

The DFO said the purpose of the flag march was to make people aware about the forest areas, the restrictions imposed by the forest laws and other dos and don’ts so as to prevent activities which were illegal and detrimental to the environment and people residing in and around these forest areas.

Meanwhile, mining officials have been stationed on the Baddi-New Chandigarh road to check the influx of tipper trucks coming from the Baddi side into Punjab.

