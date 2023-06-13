Attack on Kharar cops: Two women among six suspects sent to 5-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 12

The court today extended the police remand of six suspects arrested in the Kharar stone-pelting incident by five days.

Six suspects, including two women, and 60 unidentified persons have been arrested or booked under Sections 307, 353, 332, 186, 225, 427, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, Highways Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the City Kharar police station.

Dhudha Rana, Raja, Ganesh, Teepa, Neetu and Parveena have been named in the case.

Yesterday, the police had raided a Mundi Kharar locality, Bangala Basti, and detained eight suspects in the wake of stone-pelting in retaliation to anti-gambling action a day before. The police also impounded eight unclaimed bikes.

The police said most of the houses in the locality, including those of the suspects detained today, were found locked.

Around 60 persons pelted a police team with stones and blocked the Chandigarh-Kharar highway after cops raided the Mundi Kharar area to nab gambling and drug peddling suspects on Saturday evening.

The highway near a petrol pump at Mundi Kharar was blocked for about 40 minutes as a group of people, mostly ragpickers and scrap dealers from a nearby locality, repulsed police action by hurling stones and then staging a protest on the road. The police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. A few private vehicles got damaged during stone-pelting.