Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Mohali, February 8

It is uncommon to see protesters riding horses, carrying swords, spears and sticks, chase the police as they run for cover in the City Beautiful that is known for its tight security arrangements. Armed youths, seeking the release of “Bandi Singhs”, vandalised 12 police vehicles and injured 40 personnel, including 29 from the UT police.

The protest turned violent as the police used a water cannon to stop the protesters from marching to Punjab Chief Minister’s residence in Chandigarh.

A protester riding a horse during the clash. Tribune photo

Residents of the tricity are wondering how a group of protesters was allowed to get away with such things when Section 144 of the CrPC has been implemented in Chandigarh and prohibitory orders on demonstrations, raising slogans and gathering of five or more persons imposed in Mohali.

Eyewitnesses said the protesters had started gathering in and around Mohali since morning. While the main action was witnessed at the morcha site, many protesters tried to enter Chandigarh from the nearby sectors, but the alert cops foiled their bid.

An injured police woman at the hospital. Photo: Pradeep Tewari

The build-up had been gaining momentum for the past some days with protesters making speeches from the stage at the protest site. Hundreds of protesters, including members of religious bodies and farmer group, have been staging a protest on Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7, demanding the release of “Bandi Singhs” among other issues.

ASI Surinder Kaur has received seven stitches on the arm. Another cop was hit with a blunt weapon near the eye. Surinder Kaur, who is posted at the Sector 34 police station, was attacked with a sword. “I suffered seven stitches on the left arm,” she said.

A woman constable, while interacting with the DGP, said, “I got hit with a stone on the hand and was also suffered a stick blow on the shoulder,” she said.

Another woman constable said they were standing near the barricades when suddenly, a few protesters, riding horses and brandishing swords, attacked the police.

A CRPF man, who was attacked with a sword, said the attackers tried to snatch his arm and ammunition. He suffered injuries on the forehead.

The day’s event began with a gathering at 10 am at the site. The march towards Chandigarh began at 12 noon. The situation turned violent around 3:30 pm. The commotion was over before 6 pm.

Blame game on between UT, Mohali cops

UT DGP Praveer Ranjan said the mayhem lasted for around two hours in the Punjab area, after which the UT police were attacked. A senior police official from Mohali said most of the vandalism was done on the UT side. Both UT and Punjab police officials said there was a lack of coordination.