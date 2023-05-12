Attempt to rob Phase 6 woman at knifepoint

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 11

An unidentified youth held a Phase 6 woman resident hostage at knifepoint at her home in a bid to rob her on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, Sukhraj Kaur, resisted the attack and managed to raise the alarm following which the suspect fled the spot.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she had gone to the electricity office in connection with an issue with the meter at her house. When she returned home, a youth, who was apparently following her, rang the doorbell.

Informing the victim that electricity officials had asked for documents, he sneaked into the house. The suspect allegedly bolted the door and placed a knife at the woman’s neck, asking her to give him money and jewellery.

The complainant stated that she resisted the attack and sustained injuries. However, she managed to raise the alarm, forcing the suspect to escape from the spot.

The police have initiated an investigation into the victim’s complaint.