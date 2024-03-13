Attendants of visually divyangs to be exempt from fares in Punjab govt buses

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 12

Fare concessions for attendants of visually impaired persons on government buses and fee waivers for government job examinations for persons with disabilities are set to be implemented in Punjab.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said this while addressing a gathering at an event organised for International Women’s Day at the NIPER Institute today.

The Cabinet Minister distributed appointment letters to nine supervisors and nine clerks in the Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development and 14 stenotypists in the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment, and Minorities. She also distributed loans of Rs 1.66 crore to 82 beneficiaries of Scheduled Castes from the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land and Finance Corporation and loans of Rs 32.45 lakh to 17 beneficiaries of backward classes from Backfinco.

During the event, ‘Goad Bharai Rasam’ of pregnant women was performed, and 40 newborn girls and their mothers were honoured by the minister. Apart from this, women were honoured for their contributions to society — Yogita Verma, Dr Navpreet Kaur, Simarpreet Kaur, Harinder Kaur, Deepti, and Ramjot Kaur — among others.

